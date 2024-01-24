Paloma Diamond Fans Can't Wait For Her To Win An Oscar. But The Thing Is, She Doesn't Exist

Paloma Diamond is up for another Oscar! juliansewell

If you’re on TikTok at all, you might recognise the name Paloma Diamond. The character is the creation of New Zealand TikToker Julian Sewell, who has been posing as Diamond ever since October last year.

In a TikTok that currently has over 19 million views, Sewell aped the Academy Awards with a flawless parody called “Every Best Actress Award Intro”. In it, an announcer introduces five fictional actresses and their (impeccably named) non-existent films, including Paloma Diamond.

The hilarious TikTok went viral, spawning countless write-ups around the world, and has caused Sewell’s following to surge across various platforms.

In an interviewer with Sunday Magazine via The Post, Sewell commented that he didn’t mean to create a new cinematic universe, but is happy with the response he’s gotten so far.

“I [get] an influx of really kind and supportive messages from people I’ve never met before, saying ‘oh my god you make my day,’ or ‘I was having an awful day until I saw your video and it made me laugh’ - and that’s all that matters.”

Since his first video, Sewell’s best actress characters have developed their own currency online, with users across Instagram, X and TikTok all desperate to see more from the likes of Lorelai Lynch and Taylor Witherfork.

But none are more sought after than Diamond, who Sewell has really run with, posting parodies of the Meryl Streep-esque performer taking part in Vogue’s 73 Questions and The Hollywood Reporter’s Actress Roundtable series.

One of the ongoing gags in the Paloma Diamond universe is the fact that the “actress” has been nominated for an Oscar 18 times, but has never won one. Well, as of 2024, Diamond has another nomination, and fans are keen to see her finally take home the coveted award.

Here’s how some X users have reacted online to Diamond’s nomination...

welcome back paloma diamond pic.twitter.com/67uQBfTQXC — chris (@ATR3lDES) January 23, 2024

A huge congratulations to Paloma Diamond on her #Oscars2024📷 nomination for 'Breathe'.



Some of her previous nominations were for 'Dandelion Harlots', 'I Am The Master', 'The Humps of My Heart', 'Lady Macbeth', 'The Eyes of Everest' and 'The Remedy'.@palomadiamond_ pic.twitter.com/pDqFYK8XHf — tweets by cian™ (@CianOMahony) January 23, 2024

Just rewatched Breathe by Paloma Diamond and….wow. This woman just knows how to own every performance of hers. She’s getting that Oscar! pic.twitter.com/seGwScIYPq — Thando M 🇨🇩🏳️🌈 (@thandomipa) January 18, 2024

Ok don’t get me wrong because we love Paloma Diamond but I saw Breathe and it was kind of mid. Like if she wins for that, it feels like it’s a pity award because they didn’t give it to her for The Remedy https://t.co/bDNkvQ3cBg — Angelina (@whyangelinawhy) January 18, 2024

If the @TheAcademy wants to increase viewership, they need to give Paloma Diamond her flowers this year https://t.co/HhW42uNrEE — Bangkok Bae (@orimental) January 22, 2024

Alright y’all, our girl Paloma Diamond is nominated again. The Academy better get it right for the doll this year!! pic.twitter.com/vyATGiPLtC — ✨Nakia Danielle✨ (@UrLeadingLady) January 18, 2024

Twitter collectively acting like Paloma Diamond is a real person is one of my favorite ongoing gags. https://t.co/FPzYblBs02 — Admiral Snaccbar 🐙 (@Chris_Mench) January 23, 2024

I want Paloma Diamond in the audience at the Oscar’s where the camera occasionally shows her reactions but offer no context for the viewers. Only the real ones will get the joke https://t.co/ud4bc9HVkK — mark (@mdseeley) January 23, 2024