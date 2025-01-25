How Pamela Anderson Really Feels About Oscars Snub For 'The Last Showgirl'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Pamela Anderson may be enjoying some of the best reviews of her career, but she says she isn’t too vexed about not snagging an Oscar nomination.

Anderson had become a surprise award season contender for “The Last Showgirl,” directed by Gia Coppola. But when the Academy Award nominations were unveiled Thursday, the actor ― and “The Last Showgirl” as a whole ― were noticeably absent from the list.

Advertisement

Speaking to Elle shortly after the nominations were announced, the “Baywatch” actor reiterated how “The Last Showgirl” represented a major step up for her as an actor nonetheless.

“Oh my gosh, it’s not something I ever expected. Doing the work is the win,” she told the outlet. “That’s what I like to do, and I think we can lose sight of that sometimes in this whole crazy awards season, but it’s nice to be recognized, and it’s all a bonus.”

Pamela Anderson attended the 2025 Golden Globes with her son, Brandon Thomas Lee. ETIENNE LAURENT via Getty Images

Advertisement

And while Anderson may have missed out on an Oscar nod, she remains grateful at having received her first Golden Globe nomination and a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) nomination for her performance.

“I couldn’t imagine [it] anyway. I’m happy for the SAG nomination, that’s [voted on by] your peers,” she said. “That’s really cool. This has been a long road promoting this film.”

Released last month, “The Last Showgirl” follows Shelly (played by Anderson), a Las Vegas performer thrust into economic uncertainty when her long-running casino show is axed. The film co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis, who received a SAG and BAFTA nomination, and Dave Bautista.

Advertisement

Anderson has described the success of “The Last Showgirl” as “the best payback” for Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy,” which was made without her involvement and depicted her mid-1990s sex tape scandal with now-ex-husband Tommy Lee.