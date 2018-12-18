Two Minute Sex: Why 120 Seconds Of Passion Is A Significant Achievement For Parents

There are obviously loads of obstacles in the way of a full and rewarding sex life when you’re a parent, especially at the beginning.

All-encompassing fatigue. Being sore all over from a small person kicking the hell out of you. Self-consciousness about changed body parts. Abject horror at the thought of getting pregnant again. Fear of waking your child or of them waking up and thinking you’re killing each other. Weird, new confusion involving harmful archaic notions that separate parenthood from sexuality even though they are intrinsically linked. Being tired to the point of hallucinating.

So it comes as little surprise the hear that a survey by Channel Mum found three-quarters of parents are having less sex than they did before having children and that a quarter of sex-having parents claim they don’t even bother undressing for the deed.

And while a cheering 47% of dads think they have a better sex life than ever, just 29% of mums do, meaning at least a third of those men are wrong.

The survey also found that two minutes and 15 seconds was the average length of a parental sex session (“sex session” isn’t the most erotic phrase, is it?) with one in 12 couples admitting to having sex that lasted less than a minute.