Parents Are Swearing By Morning Baskets For Their Toddlers, Here's How To Get Started

In an attempt to cut down screen time and keep younger children entertained during the more hectic hours of the day, parents have been creating ‘morning baskets’.and sharing them on TikTok.
Inspired by homeschooling parents who use this within their curriculum, these baskets have taken off as parents speak about getting time back in the mornings.
One parent, Aisha from @raisingrazzas said about her son’s morning basket: “It gives me a bit of time in the morning, where he’s occupied, interested in what I’ve put in the basket, and busy. So I can put the dishwasher on, unload the dishwasher, make a cup of tea, and just have 10 minutes to chill in the morning.”
So, what is a morning basket and how do I get started?
With morning baskets, variety is key.
One TikTok creator, Coffee and Auggie said: “What makes the morning basket even more special is that it’s filled with activities that are completely child-led. I curate a variety of materials and resources based on my toddler’s interests, passions, and developmental stage.”
She went on to say that whether the baskets are filled with books, puzzles, art supplies or sensory play items, they’re always carefully selected to cater to her child’s current interests and preferences.
The creator added: “This child-led approach not only keeps him engaged and excited but also empowers him to take ownership of his learning journey. Watching him explore, discover, and grow through these activities is an absolute joy!”
Some parents have leaned into variation by creating boxes based on themes.
One mum, Treslyn, shared her construction-themed box, which contained two construction site children’s books, a bulldozer toy, a rocket building toy and a simple lego tower.
Treslyn added in the comments that she creates these boxes 2-3 times a week.
2-3 peaceful mornings a week, what more could you want?