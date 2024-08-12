Parents Are Swearing By Morning Baskets For Their Toddlers, Here's How To Get Started

Setting up my toddler's morning basket is truly a fun abs creative experience! Not only does it add a touch of excitement to our homeschool routine, but it also brings a sense of structure and smooth transition into our day. Ive been asked what I fill my toddlers morning basket with, so I'll be sharing a lot more of that content 🥰✨ The benefits of having a morning basket and establishing a morning rhythm are immense. It sets a positive tone for the day, fosters a sense of routine, and helps my little one ease into our homeschool activities with enthusiasm. What makes the morning basket even more special is that it's filled with activities that are completely child-led. I curate a variety of materials and resources based on my toddler's interests, passions, and developmental stage. Whether it's books, puzzles, art supplies, or sensory play items, each item is carefully selected to cater to his likes and preferences. This child-led approach not only keeps him engaged and excited but also empowers him to take ownership of his learning journey. Watching him explore, discover, and grow through these activities is an absolute joy! By embracing the magic of a morning basket and tailoring it to my toddler's interests, we embark on a homeschool day filled with curiosity, creativity, and endless opportunities for learning. It's an adventure we eagerly embark on each morning, or he can do alone as independent play. #homeschool #morningbasket #morningmenu #charlottemasson #howtohomeschool #homeactivities #homeschoolroutine #earlychildhoodeducation #tiktokmom #homeschoolprep #preschool #intentionalmom #slowmornings #sahm #momsoftiktok #peacefulparenting #toddlermom