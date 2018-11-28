The latest photo, posted on Tuesday, showed him on an ice skating rink in London kissing seven-year-old Harper with the caption: “Christmas is coming 🎅🏼 Let’s go skate ♥️”

This isn’t the first time the 43-year-old, who has four children with wife Victoria, has been embroiled in controversy around kissing his youngest child.

Parents have come out in support of David Beckham after a photograph of him kissing his daughter Harper on the lips drew criticism for being inappropriate.

After the picture was posted people began commenting. One said: “Why would you kiss your daughter on the lips it’s disgusting it’s the second time now he’s done that it needs to be taken further that’s just not right very weird!”

But most parents came out in support of Beckham and said that they also kiss their parents on the lips, even though they aren’t children anymore.

One said: “I’m 40 and still kiss my father on the lips. I wouldn’t have it any other way. It’s love. And admiration. And everyone in my family sees it as a sign of respect. Kudos for teaching this beautiful tradition.”

“My parents raised me showing me love. I kissed my daddy on the lips until he passed away at the age of 74. We all did including my brother,” said another.

Another agreed: “I’ve kissed my parents on the lips so many times because as a child I wanted to and they accepted my expression of how much I love them. Kissing is an expression of love.”

“People who comment about how terrible and weird it is to kiss his daughter on lips obviously doesn’t have a kid. Once your a parent your love for your child is like no other,” said one parent.

Another said: “Love this daddy daughter bond! Harper’s a lucky little girl to have such a loving, adoring daddy.”

And another added: “He is a loving and affectionate daddy and that is exactly what girls need. If you think this is wrong you need help...”

This isn’t the first time this argument has happened: in 2017 a similar photo of the father and daughter, then five, kissing came under fire online.