Police Track Down Parents Of Toddler Found Alone In Devon Street

Google Street View The little boy was found alone in Main Avenue, Torquay

The parents of a young boy found in the street have been located by police.

Officers were called at 1.25pm on January 2 to reports of the child on Main Avenue in Torquay, Devon.

The boy, believed to be local to the seaside town, is white and said to be aged between one and two.

One resident who was at the scene when the boy was found told Devon Live the child was not wearing socks or shoes and was "very pale and cold."

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said the boy was “safe and well”.