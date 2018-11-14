Parents from disadvantaged areas will soon receive text messages to “nudge” them to teach their children new words and numbers.

The pilot scheme, called TipsByText, will run in the north of England and be led by the Education Endowment Foundation and Leeds-based education charity SHINE. It hopes to improve literacy, numeracy and general social and emotional development in children before they start school.

The project is based on a similar trial in the US that had positive results, where parents were given text prompts such as “say two words to your child that start with the same sound, like happy and healthy” or “point out the letters on a shampoo bottle next bath time”.

While some parents have welcomed the scheme, others have told HuffPost UK they’re not quite convinced.