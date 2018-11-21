Christmas is all about treating children – that is unless you secretly want the same presents they do. To make Christmas Day that bit more joyful (or bearable), parents are buying gifts for their kids they really want themselves. One Mumsnet user confessed she’d bought her five-year-old daughter Twisty Petz (animal figures on a bracelet) not because she’d asked for them, but because the mum thinks they’re the cutest thing ever. “I know she’ll love them,” she added. “I mean, they’re pets and bracelets. These are just are a little bit more of a selfish purchase! Anyone else?!”

DaniloAndjus via Getty Images

The mum was far from the only person to be doing the same. It seems there are tons of toys out there that parents would love to open just as much as kids. Polly Pockets “I loved Polly Pockets as a kid! Back in the day when they were really tiny and you could actually fit a fair amount of them in your pocket.” Lol Surprise! Dolls “My daughter loves them and I am secretly excited when she gets stuck opening them so I can have a go.” (Find out what’s inside them here). Chocolate Oranges “I’m not sure they’ll even make it into their stockings.” Harry Potter Lego “Last year I bought my daughter the Lego carousel too, but it was secretly for me!”

SolStock via Getty Images