Parents Of Child Who Died From Meningitis 12 Hours After Displaying Symptoms Warn Others To Be Vigilant

The parents of a three-year-old boy who died from meningitis are warning other parents to look for signs of the disease.

Hector Kirkham, from Lancaster, was taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary on 27 March after contracting meningococcal septicaemia, but died later that day. Another child from his nursery, Little Learners in Galgate, was taken to hospital with the disease but has since been discharged.

In a statement, Hector’s mother Charlotte and father Lee described him as a “gorgeous, cheeky, happy boy”. They said: “Hector was perfect in every way, our absolute world, our sunshine, our very best friend. Hector became very poorly very fast from contracting meningococcal septicaemia, Hector’s symptoms of sickness and a temperature only presented 12 hours before we sadly lost the love of our lives.

“We urge all parents to be vigilant and any signs or symptoms that point towards meningitis being a possibility please, please seek urgent medical advice, don’t delay.”