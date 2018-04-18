All Sections
    • 18/04/2018 10:40 BST | Updated 11 minutes ago

    Paris Jackson Models H&M's New Conscious Collection

    Her scarf made from the fibre of eucalyptus trees can also be worn as a top.

    Paris Jackson has modelled items from H&M’s latest sustainable fashion collection.

    Jackson wore a skirt made from organic linen, which is a bit above H&M’s normal price bracket at £119.99, and a £17.99 scarf made from silk and Tencel - a fabric crafted from the fibre of eucalyptus trees, which grow quickly, require little water and few pesticides, making it a more sustainable fabric than say cotton. 

    HM

    Jackson previously demonstrated another way to wear her tencel and silk scarf while at a party to celebrate the launch of the seventh season of H&M’s Conscious collection on 5 April 2018, when she wore it as a top with a kimono made of organic linen and silk, £149.99.

    HM

    The full collection will be available in selected stores and online from Thursday 19 April.

