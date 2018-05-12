A man has been shot dead by police in Paris after stabbing bystanders with a knife in the Opera district, according to local media reports.
The man killed at least one person and injured several others before being shot by police, Reuters reports.
Five people were attacked, according to an official Paris police Twitter account. “Two are seriously injured and two are slightly injured,” police said.
The French government denounced the “odious” knife attack, with French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb confirming the attacker had been overpowered by police.
The Paris prefecture had earlier said a person had carried out a knife attack in the second arrondissement - or district - of the French capital. Paris’ opera and landmark retail stores are located in that area.
A judicial source said authorities were looking into whether the anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office should be handling the case, Reuters reports.
France has been on high alert as a series of attacks commissioned or inspired by so-called Islamic State have hit the country over the past three years in which dozens of people have been killed.
