Yahoo News UK Victim: Doorman Tudor Simionov, 33, was working outside a private event on New Year's Day.

Three men are due in court charged with the murder of doorman who was guarding a party on New Year’s Day.

Tudor Simionov, 33, was working outside the private event at Fountain House in Park Lane in the capital’s West End when he was attacked on January 1 at around 5.30am.

Scotland Yard said Haroon Akram, 25, was arrested on Monday and charged on Tuesday with murder, four counts of grievous bodily harm and one count of violent disorder.

Adham Khalil, 20, and Adham Elshalakany, 23, were arrested and charged on Tuesday with the same offences.

All three men have been remanded in custody and are due before magistrates in Westminster on Wednesday.