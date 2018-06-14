Parkrun Registration To Be Made More 'Inclusive' After Criticism Over 'Binary Gender Choice'

Gareth Copley - PA Images via Getty Images Participants in the 5km Parkrun around Hyde Park in Leeds in 2012.

An international running club is updating its UK registration process after it was criticised for providing a “binary choice” for gender selection.

Those signing up for Parkrun’s weekly 5Ks, held in thousands of locations around the world, are only presented with “male” and “female” options on the group’s website.

A non-binary Twitter user first flagged the issue, which was then picked up by the Cissexism Daily account.

It said: “A significant & ever-growing number of people across the UK identify as non-binary and/or gender-fluid.

“Could you provide some more options on your form to recognise this gender diversity & include all runners?

“And could you make the question optional, not compulsory?”