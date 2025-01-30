Parks & Recreation Fave Reveals 1 Reason They Avoid Rewatching The Hit Show

The cast of Parks & Recreation pictured in 2010 NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

While many of us might tune into shows like Parks & Recreation for a pick-me-up when we’re feeling blue, it turns out it has the adverse effect on one of its cast members.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, former Parks & Rec star Adam Scott admitted he avoids watching the show, if possible, as revisiting it makes him too sad.

“It makes me sad to see the show, because I miss them and I miss all the actors,” the Severance star shared, pointing out that “even though we’re constantly in touch and stuff”, he still massively misses his time making the award-winning sitcom.

He recalled: “It was a really joyful five years — for me, seven years for the show — getting to go work there every day with that group of people.

“We had so much fun and we’re making something that meant something to people; it meant something to us. I miss everyone.”

Adam Scott played Ben Wyatt in Parks & Recreation before he was cast in Severance via Associated Press

Adam began playing Ben Wyatt in the season two finale of Parks & Recreation, becoming a full-time cast member when its third run began.

While Ben and Amy Poehler’s character Leslie Knope initially got off to a tough start, they quickly became entangled in a romance, with their love story forming a major part of what made the show so great in its final years.

The Emmy nominee also revealed that he and the rest of the cast are still in a group chat, which gets updated about once a week.

Describing his former colleagues, including Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Rob Lowe and Nick Offerman, as “the best”, he insisted: ”No one took it for granted. We all had a blast.

“I know people say that about their shows. It’s annoying, but it really was so fun, and everyone got that it was special, and no one was sick of going to work.”

Adam’s latest TV venture is at the complete other end of the spectrum to Parks & Rec, once again taking the lead in the second season of Apple’s surreal and dystopian workplace drama Severance.