New Partygate Video Was Part Of Pre-Planned 'Jingle And Mingle' Covid Party

New reports reveal the filmed partygate event was called 'Jingle and Mingle' Daily Mirror

Footage showing Tories drinking and dancing at the height of the Covid was all part of a specially organisation “Jingle and Mingle” party, according to reports.

The BBC claims to have now seen invitations sent to 30 people for a Christmas event at the Conservative Party headquarters in London on December 14, 2020.

According to the broadcaster, the elaborate (and festive) invite read: “Jingle and Mingle.

“Save the date: Monday, December 14th at 6pm, for the Shaun Bailey for London Holiday Party.”

“Mingling” was specifically prohibited during this time.

It happened at a time when London was under Tier-2 restrictions, meaning people were banned from socialising indoors.

The Metropolitan Police did not issue any fines related to the event during their probe into partygate last year because they said they did not have enough evidence.

Police only had access to still images of the event at the time. That is, until new footage, obtained by the Daily Mirror, was published over the weekend.

The leaked video shows at least 24 people socialising indoors in close proximity, while music plays and others dance.

One person can be heard on the footage saying it was fine to film the event, “as long as we don’t stream, that we’re like, bending the rules.”

The Conservative Party have since confirmed that four unnamed people have been disciplined.

On Monday, the Met Police also released a statement confirming it is “assessing information and new material” into alleged breaches of Covid restrictions at Tory HQ, Downing Street, Chequers and inside parliament.

This Tory HQ event is especially damaging to the Conservative Party considering two of the attendees – Shaun Bailey, who was running to be Mayor of London at the time, and aide Ben Mallett – made it onto Boris Johnson’s divisive resignation honours list.

Levelling up secretary Michael Gove even apologised for the footage on Sunday, and said it was “terrible” and leave people feeling “extremely angry”.

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper MP lashed out against this latest development.

She said: “While the Conservatives ‘jingled and mingled’, the British public followed the rules and did the right thing.

“The Conservatives should be utterly ashamed. It’s clear it’s one rule for them and another for everyone else.”

She also referenced how the public Covid Inquiry started recently, adding insult to injury.

She said: “At the same time as the Covid Inquiry starts, bereaved families across the country will be appalled to see the latest evidence of the rules being broken by the Conservatives.