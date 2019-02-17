Pasha Kovalev made sure he went out with a bang for his final performance as a Strictly Come Dancing professional, which culminated in a high-octane routine with Cheryl on Saturday’s The Greatest Dancer.

Pasha paired up with Strictly favourites Dianne Buswell, Neil Jones and Graziano Di Prima on the BBC show for one last dance, before he was joined by Cheryl for a Latin-style finale.

Following the performance, Pasha was asked by host Jordan Banjo: “Pasha, obviously this was a very special performance for you tonight. Why is that? Let everyone know?”

He replied: “Oh yes, of course. As you might know, 2018 was my last year of Strictly but I am so, so excited to be here and share the stage with my Strictly family for one more time.”