Patti LaBelle Speaks Out Following Tina Turner Tribute Mishap

Patti LaBelle has addressed the autocue mishap she experienced during her tribute performance to Tina Turner over the weekend.

The legendary singer went viral with her performance at the BET Awards on Sunday night, which was dedicated to Tina, who died at the age of 83 last month.

Patti struggled through a rendition of the 1989 hit The Best when audience members ended up obscuring the teleprompter.

She sang around the melody as she ad-libbed lyrics and apologised to viewers, declaring: “What if I can’t see the words, I don’t know! I’m trying, y’all!”

After the moment made headlines across the world, Patti became emotional as she spoke about Tina to Entertainment Tonight.

“It meant no matter what voice I’m in ― I’m hoarse, I have a cold ― but whatever, I had to, I was giving it up for Tina Turner, ’cause she’s simply the best,” she said.

“So you heard a little tweak every now and then out there, but I love her, and I did my best.”

Patti LaBelle says she can't see the words #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/DGu6SksytF — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 26, 2023

Patti expressed her admiration for Tina in a statement to Rolling Stone ahead of the award show, saying: “Tina was a trailblazer and someone I have a tremendous amount of respect for.”