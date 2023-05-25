Tina Turner performing in 2000 Patrick Davy via Getty Images

Fans have been reflecting on Tina Turner’s past comments about life, death and her legacy in the wake of news that the iconic singer has died, at the age of 83.

On Wednesday evening, a spokesperson for the legendary singer confirmed: “Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

Advertisement

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

An additional post on her social media accounts also said: “With her music and boundless passion for life, she enchanted fans worldwide and inspired future stars. We say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us her greatest work; her music. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and boundless passion for life, she enchanted fans worldwide and inspired future stars. We say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us her greatest work; her music. Tina, we will miss you dearly. pic.twitter.com/8SihpxMe14 — TinaTurner (@tinaturner) May 24, 2023

Following the news of the pioneering musician’s death, fellow artists and fans have been paying their respects on social media.

An interview Tina gave to Oprah Winfrey in 2013 has also resurfaced online, in which the What’s Love Got To Do With It singer spoke about her refreshing attitude to death.

Advertisement

“Even when it’s time to go and leave to another planet, I’m excited about that, because I’m curious to know what it’s about,” Tina explained. “Nobody can tell you because nobody has come back.

“I’m not excited to die, but I don’t regret it when it’s time for me. I’ve done what I came here to do. Now is [time for] pleasure. I’ve got great friends. I have a great man in my life now. I have a great husband and I’m happy.”

tina turner speaking on why she was at peace with transitioning. wow! pic.twitter.com/FSOgOhYHfb — chey (@cheyennebeam_) May 24, 2023

Ughh this is so beautiful to me. — Tina 🇭🇹 (@MsTinababii) May 25, 2023

I am so happy she was so happy and at peace — Moniza Hossain (@moniza_hossain) May 25, 2023

Advertisement

The joy she had for life. What an incredible woman. https://t.co/tCI2XTZ50z — Kayla 🧜🏻♀️ (@TeKayla) May 25, 2023

Meanwhile, fans have also pointed out another poignant quote from Tina in an interview with The Guardian that was published just last month.

Asked how she wanted to be remembered, the iconic performer declared: “As the Queen of Rock’n’Roll. As a woman who showed other women that it is OK to strive for success on their own terms.”

When asked how she would like to be remembered, she said: “As the Queen of Rock’n’Roll. As a woman who showed other women that it is OK to strive for success on their own terms.” ❤️ Tina Turner pic.twitter.com/hING4ypTib — The Female Lead (@the_female_lead) May 24, 2023

Advertisement

She was Queen of Rock and Roll and more.🙌🏽 https://t.co/G0NumTLlwR — Shantha R. Mohan, Ph.D., DTM (@ShanthaRMohan) May 25, 2023

"It is okay to strive for success on your own terms" . Golden words by the great artist Tina Turner. May her soul rest in peace. https://t.co/q3kWz22Z5l — Pernia Khan (@PerniaKhan) May 25, 2023

In her last interview 6 weeks ago Tina Turner was asked how she would like to be remembered. She said "As the Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll. As a woman who showed other women that it is OK to strive for success on their own terms." We will pay tribute to her Thursday Morning on… pic.twitter.com/NDKBhtKNdY — Jay Towers (@JayTowers) May 24, 2023

Tina was asked ‘how would you like to be remembered?’



Her answer: As the Queen of Rock’n’Roll. As a woman who showed other women that it is OK to strive for success on their own terms. https://t.co/2lHV3kNkMC — Eden Gillespie (@edengillespie) May 24, 2023

Tina was best known for her string of hits including The Best, What’s Love Got To Do With It, Private Dancer and Proud Mary.

Advertisement

Among those to have paid their respects include Beyoncé, Diana Ross and Angela Bassett, as well as US presidents past and present.