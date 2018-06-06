15 Daily Mail Front Pages That Perfectly Illustrate The Paul Dacre Era

Fleet Street was stunned on Wednesday night when the Daily Mail’s long-serving editor, Paul Dacre, announced he is to step down later this year.

A huge figure seemingly loved and loathed, the 69-year-old’s tenure has been marked by the newspaper’s forthright positions on everything from Brexit and immigration to plastic bags and, er, sandwiches.

Here is just a selection of the front pages that underline the editor’s unflinching attitude, many of which have infuriated social media in recent years.

On Brexit ...

The paper has been staunchly pro-Brexit, a stance that has gone into overdrive since the referendum as it has single-handedly popularised the term ‘Remoaner’.

This is how it reacted when the Supreme Court ruled MPs should vote on the Brexit deal: