Paul Dacre To Quit As Daily Mail Editor After 26-Year Reign

The Daily Mail’s long-standing editor Paul Dacre is to step down later this year, it has been confirmed.

Dacre, one of Fleet Street’s most powerful figures, will become editor-in-chief and chairman of Associated Newspapers, which publishes the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday newspapers and Mail Online website.

The move will see him “step back” from his role as editor of the Daily Mail from November, the paper’s owners DMGT have said.

Daily Mail owner Lord Rothermere described Dacre as the “greatest Fleet Street editor of his generation” in a message to staff.

Over his career, the journalist has been a divisive figure in British public life, praised widely for the paper’s campaign for justice over the Stephen Lawrence murder but criticised by some for vilifying immigrants and families on welfare.

In a statement, Dacre said:

“After 28 years as an editor 26 of them at the Mail — I have decided to step back from the responsibilities of day-to-day editing by my 70th birthday in November in order to take on broader challenges within the company as Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Associated. “I’m announcing this now in order to facilitate the handover to a new team. It is a joy to work for Lord Rothermere. “He has given me two things that to an editor are worth more than all the riches of Araby: the freedom to edit without interference and the backing to assemble Fleet Street’s greatest team of journalists. “It’s this extraordinary team’s tireless efforts that increased the Mail’s circulation by nearly a million copies in a declining market and made Saturday’s Mail Britain’s biggest selling paper. “It’s this team that launched the Scottish and Irish Daily Mails, Metro, which is now the top circulation UK week-day paper, and Mail Online which, under Martin Clarke, has become the world’s No 1 English-language newspaper website. During these years, thousands of jobs in our industry were created. “It’s this team who have been behind our countless successful campaigns. Whether it has been justice for Stephen Lawrence and the Omagh bomb victims, plastic in supermarkets and in the seas, Dignity for the Elderly, thwarting Labour’s plans for super casinos, or putting sepsis and prostate cancer on the map, we have shown that newspapers make a difference. “Without the Mail, Gary McKinnon, Shaker Aamer and Marine A would probably be in jail and Afghan British Army translators, whose lives are now at risk, would not have the chance to live here. “And, finally, it’s this team that’s spearheaded the battle for freedom of expression against those who seek to impose statutory regulation of the press. This battle is on-going and I plan to continue playing as great a part in it as ever. “In the meantime, my heartfelt gratitude to everyone — journalists, management, circulation reps and printers — who have made Associated one of the most successful newspaper groups in the world. “It has been a privilege to work with you all and I look forward to continuing to do so in my new role in which I will endeavour to ensure that our company remains at the absolute forefront of a rapidly changing industry.”

