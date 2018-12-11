Paul Gascoigne Pleads Not Guilty To Sexual Assault On Train

Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne appeared in court on Tuesday where he denied sexually assaulting a woman by kissing her on a train.

The 51-year-old was arrested on August 20 while travelling from York to Newcastle. Last month British Transport Police said he had been charged with one count of sexual assault by touching.

The alleged incident was said to have happened at Darlington and was to have involved him kissing a woman over the age of 16 on a train.

District Judge Kristina Harrison, sitting at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court, asked if alternatives to the charge had been considered.

She said: “The prosecution have considered the charge and have subjected it to review and at the present time the prosecution are satisfied sexual assault is the appropriate charge?”

Jolyon Perks, prosecuting, replied: “Yes.”