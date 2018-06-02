A man has been charged with the murders of gangland figures Paul Massey and John Kinsella following a joint operation in Manchester and Liverpool, police said.

Mark Fellows, 38, is due to appear before South Sefton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Massey, 55, was shot dead at his home address on Manchester Road in Clifton on 26 July 2015.

Kinsella, 53, died after being shot whilst walking his dog with his partner on a footpath, near to the St Helens Linkway and the M62 motorway in Rainhill, Merseyside, on 5 May 2018.

The gunman, who was on a pedal bike, then a fired the gun at John’s partner as she ran away from the scene.

Police arrested five other people as part of the investigation this week – who have all been released under investigation.

A 39-year-old woman arrested at Manchester Airport on Wednesday on suspicion of assisting an offender in relation to the John Kinsella murder.

A 48-year-old man arrested, in Salford, on Wednesday on suspicion of conspiracy to murder in relation to the Paul Massey murder investigation.

A 30-year-old woman arrested, in Salford, yesterday (Thursday) on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the Paul Massey murder investigation.

A 49-year-old man arrested, in Rochdale, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the Paul Massey murder investigation.

A 35-year-old woman arrested, in Salford, on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.