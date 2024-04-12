LOADING ERROR LOADING

Paul McCartney apparently just had to let it be after he suffered a mortifying moment early on in his career.

On Wednesday’s episode of his podcast, McCartney: A Life in Lyrics, the former Beatles musician, 81, reflected on an incident during one of the band’s first shows together that made him want to say goodbye to playing live music.

Advertisement

“We had this gig and it was the first thing I ever played, and I was lead guitar player,” he explained. “John [Lennon] was rhythm. I had a solo and I totally froze. Could not move my fingers.”

“It was just so embarrassing,” he added. “My lead-guitar-playing career melted at that moment and I said, ‘Well, I’m not doing this again. I’m not cut out for this. I’m no good.’”

McCartney did not clarify when and where the ill-fated performance took place.

The English singer-songwriter later went on to become the iconic band’s bass guitarist. He’s since learned to play more than 40 instruments, including the harmonica, mandolin, cello and ukulele, according to IMDB.

The Beatles (John Lennon, Ringo Starr, George Harrison and Paul McCartney). (Photo by Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images) Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Advertisement

Last week, McCartney praised Beyoncé for her “magnificent” cover of his 1968 hit Blackbird on her new album Cowboy Carter after it was met with criticism.

“I am so happy with @beyonce’s version of my song ‘Blackbird’” McCartney wrote on Instagram. “I think she does a magnificent version of it and it reinforces the civil rights message that inspired me to write the song in the first place.”