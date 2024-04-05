Paul McCartney Shares His Verdict On Beyoncé's Version Of Beatles Classic Blackbird

Paul McCartney Lester Cohen via Getty Images

Sir Paul McCartney has spoken out about Beyoncé’s reimagined version of Blackbird.

Beyoncé covered the Beatles classic on her latest album Cowboy Carter, which sees the record-breaking Grammy winner putting her spin on the country music genre.

Her version of the track (now titled Blackbiird), features contributions from four Black country singers, Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell and Tiera Kennedy, and has won the praise of its original writer and performer.

“I am so happy with Beyoncé’s version of my song Blackbird,” Sir Paul wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of himself with the Texas Hold ’Em singer.

“I think she does a magnificent version of it and it reinforces the civil rights message that inspired me to write the song in the first place.

“I think Beyoncé has done a fab version and would urge anyone who has not heard it yet to check it out. You are going to love it!”

He then revealed: “I spoke to her on FaceTime and she thanked me for writing it and letting her do it. I told her the pleasure was all mine and I thought she had done a killer version of the song.

“When I saw the footage on the television in the early 60s of the Black girls being turned away from school, I found it shocking and I can’t believe that still in these days there are places where this kind of thing is happening right now.

“Anything my song and Beyoncé’s fabulous version can do to ease racial tension would be a great thing and makes me very proud.”

Cowboy Carter also features a reimagined version of Dolly Parton’s country classic Jolene, which has also earned the seal of approval from its original performer.

Dolly herself makes two appearances on Cowboy Carter, as do a host of other performers including Willie Nelson, Linda Martell, Miley Cyrus and Post Malone.