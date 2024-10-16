Paul Mescal Breaks Silence On Viral 'Running Away On Dates' Rumours

Paul Mescal as Lucius in Gladiator II Cuba Scott/Paramount

If you’re as chronically online as us, you’ll know of the long-circulated TikTok rumours around Paul Mescal’s one-stand habits.

For anyone sitting there confused, social media has long been rife with the insinuation that the Gladiator II star would take his dates for a walk in the park the next day and then proceed to run away from them in the opposite direction.

Cue endless memes and videos referring to the 28-year-old’s alleged one-night behaviour.

Now, the actor has spoken out about the rumours in a new cover star interview with GQ magazine.

“Ohhhhhhh. Fucking hell,” laughed the star when asked about the gossip.

According to the Normal People star, he first discovered the videos while spending Christmas with his family (awkward...).

“We were looking at the videos and we were pissing ourselves at it. Categorically untrue,” he said.

“And we were laughing, laughing, laughing, laughing.”

However, there was one person who was less than impressed with the accusations – Paul’s mum.

“And the one thing that upset me was that I was in the kitchen, I remember my mum looking at the videos and she was getting upset,” he shared.

“Isn’t that devastating? I was like, Oh, it’s funny to us – my brother, me, my sister – because we know that this is the way the internet works. It’s hilarious.

“If it was true, it’d be f***ing bad, but as a rumour, it’s funny. Then I was like, Oh, if you’re a mother, her impulse is to come out and be like, ‘He wouldn’t do this.’ ”

Although the All of Us Strangers actor saw the funny side of the viral rumour, he has now revealed he has now laid down ‘impenetrable’ boundaries when it comes to private life.

He told GQ: “I’ve learned that there’s certain lines in the sand now for me that just are going to be impenetrable for the benefit of my own sanity. I mean, the speculation has been kind of mad for the last X amount of years… I’m not comfortable inviting any access into that part of my life.”