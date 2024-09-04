Gladiator II Director Has A Hilariously Blunt Response To Russell Crowe Question

Ridley Scott via Associated Press

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Sir Ridley Scott has opened up about Russell Crowe’s absence from the long-awaited sequel to Gladiator.

Paul Mescal will take the lead in the new follow-up, which is set more than 20 years after the events of the first film.

Advertisement

Asked about Russell – whose character, let’s not forget, dies at the end of the original Gladiator – Sir Ridley told Empire magazine (as reported by Screen Rant): “I think he is still one of the best actors in the world, and I think we have a good relationship. I hope we do.”

The Alien director quickly added: “As long as he doesn’t start bitching about how he wasn’t consulted. Why would I? He’s dead!”

Russell Crowe and director Ridley Scott behind the scenes of Gladiator Jaap Buitendijk/DreamWorks Pictures/THA/Shutterstock

Russell previously admitted he was “slightly jealous” of those appearing in Gladiator II, later joking: “They should be fucking paying me for the amount of questions I get asked about the fucking film that I am not even in.”

Advertisement

He added: “In that world, I’m dead. Six feet under. And that’s that.”

Gladiator II will revolve around Russell’s character’s son, Lucius, played by the Normal People actor.

Certain plot details are still being kept under wraps, but we do know that one intriguing scene will feature Paul fighting off a pack of baboons.

Connie Nielsen and Derek Jacobi are among those reprising their roles from the first film in Gladiator II, while Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn and The White Lotus’ Fred Hechinger will be playing new characters.