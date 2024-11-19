Paul Mescal at the London premiere of Gladiator II last week via Associated Press

Paul Mescal wasn’t exactly starstruck to be rubbing elbows with senior royals at the Gladiator II premiere last week.

On Wednesday night, the Irish actor joined his Gladiator colleagues for the movie’s London premiere, where he certainly made a big impact on the red carpet.

Also in attendance was King Charles, which Paul was asked about during a recent interview with Variety – prompting a very honest answer.

When questioned about “how wild” it was to meet the King, Paul admitted: “It’s definitely not something that was on my bingo cards. I’m, like, Irish – so it’s not kind of on the list of priorities.”

Paul Mescal on meeting King Charles: "I'm Irish, so it's not on the list of priorities. But it's an amazing thing for Ridley [Scott] because I know how important that is for him." pic.twitter.com/AR60LJ0V4Z — Variety (@Variety) November 19, 2024

However, he was quick to add that having the monarch at the event was an “amazing thing” for director Sir Ridley Scott, remarking: “I know how important that is for him. So, to see his film celebrated in that context was pretty special.”

Variety’s interviewer then pressed the Normal People star on exactly what he said to King Charles when they crossed paths.

“You just kind of nod along,” the Oscar nominee responded. “I found it hard to hear exactly what was [being said]. You’re just kind of nodding along and just smiling.”

King Charles meeting with Sir Ridley Scott last week via Associated Press

Paul is already receiving major Oscar buzz for his performance in the Gladiator sequel, as is his co-star Denzel Washington.

The film also stars Pedro Pascal, The White Lotus star Fred Hechinger and Joseph Quinn, as well as Connie Nielsen and Derek Jacobi, reprising their roles from the first movie.

