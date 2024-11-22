We Can't Get Enough Of Pedro Pascal's Incredible Behind-The-Scenes Gladiator II Photos

Pedro Pascal's photos from behind the scenes of Gladiator II Instagram/Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal has taken fans behind the scenes of Gladiator II in a series of delightful candid snaps.

To coincide with the US release date of the epic historical drama, Pedro shared a string of personal photos on Instagram taken while he and his A-list co-stars were on location in Morocco.

Among the Emmy nominee’s photos and videos were pictures taken on the Gladiator II set, including one of him practising his impressive swordplay.

However, it’s the photos of himself and his colleagues relaxing behind the scenes that we really loved.

Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal relaxing together in Morocco Instagram/Pedro Pascal

Several snaps depict Pedro and co-star Paul Mescal taking a relaxing dip in a lake during a day off, while another shows them in bee-keeping suits.

Other photos from set show him enjoying some downtime with his friend and stylist, Coco Ullrich.

“Mémoire photographique,” the Last Of Us star captioned the post, alongside the hashtag: “#Gladiator2ElectricBoogaloo”

Like the original Gladiator, the new sequel was directed by Sir Ridley Scott, and picks up around 15 years after the events of the first film.

This time around, Paul Mescal takes the lead as the son of Russell Crowe’s character, with Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn and The White Lotus star Fred Hechinger among the supporting cast.

Connie Nielsen and Derek Jacobi also put in appearances, reprising their roles from the first movie.

Both Paul and Denzel are currently at the centre of awards buzz over their performances in Gladiator II, while the film itself has also been mostly well-received by critics.

