Fans pay tribute to Paul O'Grady on the day of his funeral Yui Mok via PA Wire/PA Images

Fans have gathered in Kent to pay their respects to TV legend Paul O’Grady on the day of his funeral.

The talk show host and creator of the drag character Lily Savage died last month at the age of 67, after suffering sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

Paul’s funeral took place on Thursday afternoon in Aldington, Kent, where Paul lived for over 20 years, and while the private service itself was reserved solely for the entertainer’s friends and family, his fans were invited to line the streets ahead of time.

Many wellwishers brought their dogs as a tribute to Paul Yui Mok via PA Wire/PA Images

Many fans also brought their pets along as they paid tribute to Paul, a renowned animal lover who presented the ITV documentary series For The Love Of Dogs.

Paul O'Grady in 2017 Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

The coffin was driven through the town in a horse and carriage, with one flower arrangement in the shape of a dog, including a nod to Buster, Paul’s late dog with whom he often shared the screen on his long-running daytime talk show.

Some mourners threw flowers as Paul's coffin passed them Yui Mok via PA Wire/PA Images

One flower arrangement featured a nod to Paul's beloved dog Buster Yui Mok via PA Wire/PA Images

A number of Paul’s famous friends were also in attendance at St Rumwold’s Parish Church in the Kent village of Bonnington, where his funeral took place.

Comedians Alan Carr and Jo Wood, musician Ronnie Wood, soap actor Cheryl Fergison and presenter Gaby Roslin were all in attendance, as was LGBTQ+ activist Peter Tatchell.

Jo Brand and Cheryl Fergison arrive at Paul O'Grady's funeral Gareth Fuller via PA Wire/PA Images

Peter Tatchell Gareth Fuller via PA Wire/PA Images

Music was provided outside the church by the Salvation Army, with whom Paul had a close affection, and presented a BBC documentary about back in 2016.

Paul rose to fame in the 90s as his drag alter-ego Lily Savage, before presenting his own teatime talk show, first on ITV and later on Channel 4.

Following the presenter’s death, Battersea Dogs Home has been “overwhelmed” with donations in his memory and has said it is now looking at a “suitably fitting way to remember the profound impact” his work on ITV’s For The Love Of Dogs had on the shelter.

