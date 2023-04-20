Fans have gathered in Kent to pay their respects to TV legend Paul O’Grady on the day of his funeral.
The talk show host and creator of the drag character Lily Savage died last month at the age of 67, after suffering sudden cardiac arrhythmia.
Paul’s funeral took place on Thursday afternoon in Aldington, Kent, where Paul lived for over 20 years, and while the private service itself was reserved solely for the entertainer’s friends and family, his fans were invited to line the streets ahead of time.
Many fans also brought their pets along as they paid tribute to Paul, a renowned animal lover who presented the ITV documentary series For The Love Of Dogs.
The coffin was driven through the town in a horse and carriage, with one flower arrangement in the shape of a dog, including a nod to Buster, Paul’s late dog with whom he often shared the screen on his long-running daytime talk show.
A number of Paul’s famous friends were also in attendance at St Rumwold’s Parish Church in the Kent village of Bonnington, where his funeral took place.
Comedians Alan Carr and Jo Wood, musician Ronnie Wood, soap actor Cheryl Fergison and presenter Gaby Roslin were all in attendance, as was LGBTQ+ activist Peter Tatchell.
Music was provided outside the church by the Salvation Army, with whom Paul had a close affection, and presented a BBC documentary about back in 2016.
Paul rose to fame in the 90s as his drag alter-ego Lily Savage, before presenting his own teatime talk show, first on ITV and later on Channel 4.
Following the presenter’s death, Battersea Dogs Home has been “overwhelmed” with donations in his memory and has said it is now looking at a “suitably fitting way to remember the profound impact” his work on ITV’s For The Love Of Dogs had on the shelter.
A petition to honour Paul with a statue in his home town of Birkenhead has also surpassed 100,000 signatures.