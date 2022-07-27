Paul Sorvino's Moving Response To Daughter Mira's Oscars Speech Goes Viral After His Death

A heartwarming video (above) of Paul Sorvino reacting to his daughter Mira Sorvino’s Oscar win in 1996 is making the rounds on the internet, just one day after the Goodfellas actor’s death at 83.

A fan tweeted a clip of Mira Sorvino’s speech, which shows the actor accepting the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the Woody Allen film Mighty Aphrodite.

Advertisement

“When you give me this award, you honour my father, Paul Sorvino, who has taught me everything I know about acting,” she says, as the camera cuts to her father in the crowd.

Paul Sorvino is immediately overcome with emotion and covers his face with his hands and begins to cry, as she continues, “I love you very much, Dad.”

One of my fav Oscar moments was when Mira Sorvino won Best Supporting Actress for Mighty Aphrodite and took a moment yo thank her father, Paul Sorvino, who was visually moved.



Mira, a Harvard graduate, showing what a humble person her parents raised. RIP Paul Sorvino. pic.twitter.com/nJpwaEnyuL — Miss Yugoslavia (@StarcoVision) July 25, 2022

Paul Sorvino died of natural causes at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, according to his publicist.

Advertisement

The Law And Order actor’s wife, Dee Dee Sorvino, was by her husband’s side when he died.

“Our hearts are broken,” she said in a statement on Monday. “There will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage.”

Mira Sorvino remembered her dad in a similarly moving tribute on Monday, writing that he “was the most wonderful father.”

“My heart is rent asunder — a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over,” she said. “I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.”