David Beckham has made no secret of the fact he’s a huge ‘Peaky Blinders’ fan and when the former footballer visited the set this week, the inevitable happened.
Within hours, reports claiming Becks was going to appear in the show’s fifth season were circulating, with one tabloid claiming he’s set for a walk-on part alongside Cillian Murphy.
Becks added fuel to the fire by posting a snap of himself and the show’s creator, Steven Knight, on his Instagram story:
Sadly, we’re here to disappoint you, as a spokesperson for the programme has told HuffPost UK that Becks was simply visiting the set in Stockport for fun.
“We’re not aware of David appearing in the fifth series of ‘Peaky Blinders’,” they added.
It’s worth noting the wording here is a little cheeky though – could it be that Becks is appearing and they just haven’t received the memo? Potentially, yes.
A big fan of the show, David recently unveiled a clothing collection in collaboration with the show, which includes waistcoats and flat caps.
The sports star has previously dabbled with acting too, popping up in in two films by his pal Guy Ritchie, ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’ and ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’.
Series five of ‘Peaky Blinders’ is set to arrive later this year, but bosses are yet to confirm an exact date.