Pedro Pascal Reckons With His Choices In New The Last Of Us Season 2 Trailer

Catherine O’Hara joins the cast of The Last Of Us season two HBO

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first season of The Last Of Us.

If you’re still thinking about those nail-biting final moments in The Last Of Us season one, it’s nearly time to stir up those gut-wrenching feelings all over again.

The hit TV adaptation of the popular post-apocalyptic video game starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie was a massive critical and commercial success upon its release in January of last year.

And whether you were cheering on Joel’s merciless rescue mission to bring Ellie back from Fireflies, or found yourself screaming at the TV as he destroyed any chance of finding a cure for the Infected, it’s time to face up to the consequences of those decisions.

In a brand new 20-second teaser snippet from HBO, we see the aftermath of Joel’s choices as an unknown new character – played by Catherine O’Hara – asks him: “Did you hurt her? What did you do?”

Joel, with tears in his eyes, asserts: “I saved her.”

We also see previews of Kaitlyn Dever as new co-protagonist Abby, Isabela Merced as Ellie’s love interest Dina and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac, who he previously voiced in The Last of Us Part II video game.

And there’s also the expected return of the dreaded Clickers, some sniper action and a snippet of what looks to be a party scene in Jackson...

While we don’t have a release date for the second season just yet, fans can expect it to return to screens some time in 2025.

The Last Of Us was wildly popular with old and new fans of the franchise upon its release last year, landing a whopping 24 Emmy nominations – including nods for Pedro and Bella’s lead performances, as well as for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Director for a Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.

The season one finale of The Last Of Us alone drew in 8.2 million viewers across HBO’s main channel and digital platforms.

Since the first season aired both Bella and Pedro have landed a raft of major award nominations including recognition at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

