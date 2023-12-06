Penélope Cruz Names 1 Actor She Is Dying To Work With

Penélope Cruz via Associated Press

Penélope Cruz has a lot to say about the one actor she’d most like to work with.

And Penélope, who won a BAFTA award as well as an Oscar for Vicky Cristina Barcelona in 2009, answered without hesitation.

“Meryl Streep,” she said. “I’m always begging my agents to take me to her set, just to bring her coffee or anything.”

She added: “Every time I see her, I run to hug her. ... The other day she received a very, very important award and then she named me in the speech and I could not believe it. And I watched it 20 times to make sure. It was like, ‘she knows that I exist’, you know? She is my number one number one hero.”

Meryl did indeed mention Penélope in a recent speech while praising “great” Spanish artists.

“Penélope Cruz said, ‘You cannot live your life looking at yourself from someone else’s point of view,’” Meryl said, mimicking Penélope’s accent while accepting Spain’s Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts last month. “That’s my bad Penélope imitation.”

Like Meryl, Penélope has been recognised in recent decades as a major talent.

Meryl Streep (left) and Penélope Cruz in 2010. Lester Cohen via Getty Images

While appreciative of her peers, Penélope was also drawn to Old Hollywood when asked on Monday who would be at her dream dinner, listing past stars like Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn and Marlon Brando.

Perhaps most intriguing of all, the actor said she is directing a documentary, without providing further details. The Spanish performer, who shares two children with fellow actor Javier Bardem, said the Covid-19 pandemic made her realise that the project was the most important thing in her life, aside from her family.