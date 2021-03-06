People Aged 56 And Over Can Now Book A Covid-19 Vaccine

While the rollout to a new age bracket has not yet been formally announced by the government, the NHS booking site now allows people over 56 to pick an appointment for their first and second doses of the vaccine.

People aged between 56 and 59 years old can now book their Covid-19 jab online.

Over 56′s fall into category eight of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI’s) vaccine priority groups though this category also includes those aged 55, who are not currently eligible to book a jab according to the site.

Those age 56-and-over can now book alongside people who are deemed both extremely clinically vulnerable and clinically vulnerable to Covid-19, frontline health and social care workers, people with a learning disability and people who act as a main carer to someone at high risk from Covid-19.

While the expansion of the roll out hasn’t been formally announced, it appears that a number of newly-eligible people have already booked online after seeing the change reported on social media sites such as Twitter.

It emerged on Friday that more than a million people in England had now had their second dose of the Covid-19 jab, completing the course of immunisation.

