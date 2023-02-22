People Are Sharing The TV Storylines They Wish Had Never Happened

filadendron via Getty Images

Do you remember when Mike died from Desperate Housewives? How about when you found that Gossip Girl was in fact, Dan Humphrey? Or when Wes was killed off How To Get Away With Murder? And the brief period of time when Rachel and Joey from Friends tried to be a thing, ew.

A thread on Twitter is going viral after asking this simple but controversial question: “If you could erase any storyline from these TV Shows/Movies, which storyline would you get rid of?”

Nothing can replace our favourite TV show, but we can all admit there were a few storylines that should have never made it to our screens.

But I guess that’s what also makes these shows brilliant – some of these stories were insane but we still loved these TV shows either way.

The thread is causing a few debates but nevertheless, it’s reminding us why these TV shows still hold a special place in our hearts. Here are the storylines we wish never happened.

Desperate Housewives

Gaby’s baby being switched at birth, I just can’t stand that storyline https://t.co/mkF5DaIxtt — 𝒱𝒾 ❄️ (@goldinherveins) February 20, 2023

Gabby sleeping with the underaged gardener 😭😭 https://t.co/fKmNLebYuk — nkari 🐮 (@jheneTypo) February 20, 2023

Edie and Carlos just never needed to happen https://t.co/icnnCejeSU — princess consuela 🇬🇭 (@AjKing_99) February 20, 2023

Edie’s death. It should’ve been Susan and I said what I said. https://t.co/eJAphPcXtG — Mere💗🏳️🌈 she/her (@meredeathmetal) February 20, 2023

Sex And The City

Carrie shouldn’t of ended up with Big. IRL that wouldn’t of happened. The show should’ve ended with the message that your girlfriends are all that really matter tbh. https://t.co/K6Razf05t2 — ANNIE DREA (@AnnieDrea_) February 20, 2023

Making us watch 6 seasons and 2 movies just to kill off the love of her life was CRAZY https://t.co/QAqleJECzH — Kira J (@IamKiraJ) February 20, 2023

They could have left Carrie in France and went on with the three of them. They had better things going on. https://t.co/RHdebt3vJ5 — 𝐇𝐞𝐧𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐲𝐚𝐰 (@justxhenry) February 21, 2023

Maybe BIG just shouldn’t exist idk he’s bringing bad vibes to every episode https://t.co/Jg0P53uNYE — the riq (@MALTVEGAS) February 21, 2023

So sorry--miranda getting pregnant and having a baby. it goes against everything her character was and I never watch past the birth of brady https://t.co/e4fpWePl9T — jaz (homoerotic) (@nervoussis) February 21, 2023

Jane The Virgin

Michael rising from the dead https://t.co/xifVtpWIJN — Halal B. Sure (@SAMIAFIASCO) February 20, 2023

Rafael was not it, like yes he was attractive but the way he would talk to her WHEW! I was putting Michaels name on the birth certificate https://t.co/IUnSTG0CI8 — Mo 🇵🇸 (Taylor’s Version) (@exilehive) February 20, 2023

jane should’ve say yes to rafael when he proposed and never married michael https://t.co/sNsAVp8YWt — ☮️ 🐉 ✨ (@amarikyd96) February 21, 2023

Jane ending up with Rafael. TEAM MICHAEL. https://t.co/oG51LLphFn — c hus (@chanellxo2) February 21, 2023

Michael coming back as a farmer with amnesia? Idk that didn’t make any sense. I think his death was a bittersweet and it should’ve been left alone. Also I hated Jane with Rafael he treated her terribly and always got away with it bc he had a pretty face. https://t.co/FvOMRqBQJs — shawty is medium skintoned (@klizzlemynizzIe) February 21, 2023

Insecure

Them gradually ruining Issa & Nathan's chemistry in the last season just so she could end up with Lawrence. https://t.co/0bya4aZTgV — Sheila (@Miss___Kemunto) February 21, 2023

issa and molly being friends again. my ideal ending would be issa finding friends who actually love and accept her for who she is. https://t.co/q0jKqRetCa — siyyan IS SEEING BEYONCÈ (@siyyaninaas) February 21, 2023

Issa ending up with Lawrence and being a stepmom… wtf was that! https://t.co/PaESv5SSW6 — 𝒜. (@theALIDiaries) February 22, 2023

In general Molly and Issa throwing digs at eachother then calling it accountability 😭 https://t.co/1arxulY7cE — Eva🦋 (@etherealeva222) February 21, 2023

Gossip Girl

oh my god the entire show is made of useless and unnecessary storylines https://t.co/7MkOLyhJfJ — Rania (@antioediipus) February 22, 2023

the first episode with chuck trying to assault two girls bc of the way they acted like it never happened after https://t.co/jAbx3LJ5Rj — 🌸 (@popesdehaan) February 20, 2023

dan and serena having a common sibling 😟 https://t.co/OYqNfHkKpa — sarah (@ctrlbae) February 21, 2023

Get Vanessa OUT OF HERE😭 my god she was annoying as hell https://t.co/h6Pu9voWEK — ecaile (@glambyscar) February 21, 2023