People In Their 40s And 50s Are Sharing What Life Is Like Without Children

The subject of having children is a sensitive one, regardless of where you stand.

For those that have decided against becoming parents, though, there are often warnings that they’ll ‘regret’ not bringing children into the world or that they’ll have nobody to look after them when they’re older.

Even if you are firm and confident in your stance, it can get exhausting trying to argue against these comments, especially when they’re coming from parents who just can’t imagine life without children.

Thankfully, in a response to the question, “People in their 40s and 50s with no children, how does it feel?”, Redditors have shared exactly what life without children is like...

One commenter said: “I never wanted kids. It was worst nightmare to have them. I did everything I could to avoid them, and I’m very happy to have done so.

“Now I just need my work to respect my off time and my life will be perfect. I have more spending power than everyone I know, and I can do whatever I like, and whenever I want. You could not pay me enough to have made the other choice.”

Another agreed, saying: “I have the freedom and funds to take off for a few weeks to travel anywhere in the world when I feel like it. Did do that a few times already and it was def an experience every time. Or if I feel like it, do nothing at all. I can do whatever the fuck I want and that’s priceless to me.

“Would my life be better or worst with kids? Hard to say tbh but the freedom alone I have right now makes me feel like it’s better than not.”

One icon shared their afternoon plans, saying: “I just had three margaritas and am going to take a nap. Do what you will with that information.”

Even people who love kids are happy to not have their own

Visual-Lobster6625 said: “I knew I’d never be fit to be a mother full time. So I spent my 20′s and 30′s as a Girl Scout leader, having fun and sending the kids home at the end of meetings.

“Sometimes I wish I could know what pregnancy feels like, but I’m glad I don’t have a child of my own.”

Formiscontent added: “I’m very glad to have been a part of the lives of my brother’s kids but I would have been a terrible parent myself, so it’s all good.”

Theniwokesoftly agreed, saying: “Yes! I adore being an aunt. I mean, I’m technically in my thirties for a few more days, and the kids are very young but like I took the toddler to the zoo on Friday.

“We had a blast. She’s pretty little to get a lot of it, but she really loved watching the meerkats zoom around their habitat.”