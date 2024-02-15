People Over 50 Stripped Down For A Boudoir Shoot — And Everyone Needs To See These Pics

Michael, 50, and Shannon, 43

"My wife was really keen on doing the shoot and researched several photographers. I stayed completely out of the process because I was honestly hoping she would get over it and decide not to do it. She found Allebach Photography and asked me to at least do a phone interview with Mike and then make an informed decision.



"Even after the interview, I had some reservations, mostly financial and modesty. I didn't want to be exposed and vulnerable. Short answer, I did it because it would make her happy, and I love her more than anything. Being in recovery from alcohol and drug addiction for 17 years, I've pushed myself to engage in experiences I was unfamiliar and uncomfortable with but which turned out to be rather enjoyable and taught me valuable lessons. I hoped this shoot would turn out to be one of those experiences.



"I was anxious and fearful from the time the session was booked until our arrival at the studio. As I sat watching Shannon have her makeup done, my feelings began to turn. I watched my wife transform into this glamorous sexpot reminiscent of the starlets of Hollywood's Golden Age. She had always been beautiful to me, but this was the first time I'd seen her this way. I felt like the Grinch when his heart began to grow three sizes. I just sat and stared in awe as I watched her go through hair and makeup to the point where tears welled in my eyes.



"The actual shoot was fantastic due to the professionalism and gentle coaxing of Mike and Erika. They understood my anxiety and, with genuine empathy, allowed me to progress through the various settings and poses at my own pace. I was able to block out to a degree the photographers and just focus on my partner. By the end of the day, I was comfortable and proud of both of us for pushing ourselves into uncomfortable territory.



"By the time we left, I felt a natural high and an extremely elevated libido. The shoot brought a spark of passion we had been missing for a while. Whenever we feel life crowding us and the fire of passion dwindling, we can pull out our gorgeous album and blow some oxygen onto the embers of our love life." – Michael D.