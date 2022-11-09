People Use Food Banks 'Due To A Broken Relationship Or Boiler', Claims Tory Minister

The cost-of-living crisis is driving food banks to breaking point, with almost 1.3 million emergency parcels given to people in hunger over just six months. Andy Buchanan via PA Wire/PA Images

People are forced to use food banks because of a “broken down relationship or boiler”, a Tory minister has claimed.

Gillian Keegan spoke out as she was grilled on whether nurses deserve a pay rise.

The education secretary was asked by Sky’s Kay Burley if she was comfortable with nurses using foodbanks.

Advertisement

She said: “Quite often when you go to food banks, something will have happened, you know, something will have broken down – either a relationship or boiler or anything.

“Usually they’re in an emergency situation.”

Recent figures showed that the cost of living crisis is driving food banks to breaking point, with almost 1.3 million emergency parcels given to people in hunger over just six months.

The Royal College of Nursing is today expected to confirm that their members are due to go on strike for the first time ever in a dispute over pay.

Keegan said she had “of course” clapped for nurses during the pandemic, but said they should not stage a walkout.

Advertisement

She said: “I don’t think there’s any point in going on strike,” she told Sky News.

“I would urge the nurses to continue those discussions, but the reality is if we gave massive above-inflation rises, not only would we have to raise a lot more money, but it would actually fuel inflation.

“This is the problem. We really have to tackle inflation.”

Keegan also clashed with Burley over Rishi Sunak’s decision to given Gavin Williamson a job in his cabinet.

The Cabinet Office minister resigned after just two weeks in the job over bullying allegations.

It has emerged that the prime minister was made aware of a complaint against Williamson by former chief whip Wendy Morton before he gave him the job.

Burley said: “Was it right to give Gavin Williamson a job when he was being investigated?”

Keegan replied: “Of course he wanted to bring in all the different talents, he wanted to bring in a mix of experience and new faces.

“I think at that point there had been a disagreement between two chief whips - two former chief whips - there was a conversation about a disagreement, that’s all. There wasn’t an official investigation.”