Peppa Pig Is A Terrible Role Model For Kids – And This Is Why

I’m going to say something that might shock you – in my opinion, Peppa Pig is a terrible role model for children.

Yes, I am talking about the wildly-popular, squeaky-voiced, cutesy animated TV series that’s broadcast in a whopping 180 territories, including the US and Australia. The one that has a theme park named after it and a whole range of bright pink merchandise, including ‘talking’ toys that say things like, “I’m Peppa Pig!” late at night, when the rest of the world is asleep.

It’s truly the stuff of nightmares – and not just because of Peppa’s annoyingly middle-class accent, which young US viewers are reportedly picking up.

No. In my opinion, Peppa Pig is far more insidious than that. Here are four reasons why (and yes, this is the hill I’m prepared to die on):

1) Peppa Body Shames Daddy Pig.

Admittedly, Daddy Pig isn’t in great shape (have you ever heard him ask for anything but cookies and chocolate cake?). But that’s no excuse for teaching pre-school kids that it’s okay to fat-shame.

Tune in and you can’t miss it: Peppa constantly goes on about her dad’s “big belly” or his “big tummy”. In one episode, Daddy Pig tries to join Peppa in her treehouse, only to get wedged in the door – while Peppa, Mummy Pig and George laugh and laugh. Not to mention the fact Peppa’s top-secret password to the treehouse in the first place is (wait for it): ‘Daddy’s Big Tummy’.

We’re also encouraged to lol at the episode where Daddy Pig goes to the swimming pool. There he is, in his trunks, about to use the diving board... when Peppa reminds him – with an absolute stinging barb – “Silly Daddy, your tummy is too big.” With kids like thais, who needs enemies? And I’m not the only one who’s noticed it: