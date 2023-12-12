Asylum Seeker Dies Onboard Controversial Bibby Stockholm Barge

Finnbarr Webster via Getty Images

An asylum seeker onboard the controversial Bibby Stockholm barge has died.

The Home Office said on Tuesday it was aware of an incident at the facility.

“This is an ongoing police investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time,” a spokesperson said.

Steve Smith, the CEO of refugee charity Care4Calais, said: “Our thoughts are with the person who has lost their life, their family and their friends.”

Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, said: “My heart goes out to the family and friends of an individual who has lost their life.”

The barge, which is docked in Portland Port on the Dorset, has been housing asylum seekers since August.

Ministers have defended the use of the facility, claiming it is necessary to slash the £6 million a day bill of putting asylum seekers up in hotels.

The barge has been beset by problems, including an outbreak of the legionella bacteria in the water supply.

