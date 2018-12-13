PA Wire/PA Images Last month, the Commons public accounts committee warned that public confidence in policing was "severely dented" as forces reprioritise work in response to funding cuts.

Ministers are to allow a council tax increase to pay for extra police funding as overstretched forces struggle to contain rising crime, HuffPost UK has learned.

Police minister Nick Hurd will tell MPs this afternoon he will allow police and crime commissioners to hike the police “precept” by £2 a month for a typical household – or £24 a year.

If all English commissioners take advantage of the change it will raise more than £500million for forces in 2019/20.

Labour said it was “perverse” to hit taxpayers for cash, which only amounts to a “drop in the ocean” in the fight against violent crime.

Hurd will also set aside £150m to cover a pension shortfall which has been the subject of a bitter row with the opposition.

The money comes alongside increases in grants to PCCs of £161m, an already announced boost for counter terror units of £160m and £90m to tackle economic crime, child sex exploitation, fraud and cybercrime.