Pete Doherty Reflects On Whirlwind Relationship With Kate Moss In New Louis Theroux Documentary

Pete Doherty opened up about his high profile relationship with Kate Moss in the latest episode of Louis Theroux’s Interviews on Tuesday (14 November).

The Libertines co-frontman and British supermodel dated between 2005 and 2007 after meeting at Moss’ 31st birthday party.

In the latest episodes of Louis’ interview series – which has so far seen stars like Stormzy, Yungblud and Rita Ora in the hotseat – the documentarian hears from the Babyshambles musician about his infamous relationship with Kate.

Pete, who is now three years clean from crack and heroin after a highly publicised addiction battle in the 2000s and beyond, revealed in the episode that he still owns one of Kate personalised suitcases, which reads inside: “KATE MOSS – DO NOT TOUCH”.

“That caught my eye,” said Louis, when he noticed the personal branding. “Oh my God, and mine,” Pete added. “It’s an old suitcase that had loads of stuff in it. I hadn’t opened it for ages and bang! When I opened it, ‘Do Not Touch’. It is quite a strange thing to have on your suitcase.”

“Especially inside your suitcase,” said Louis. “By the time you’ve got it open, it’s too late.”

Inside were old photographs and newspaper clippings, which prompted Pete to quip: “This is making it now look like I have an old locker full of Kate Moss memories”.

Pete went on to reveal what “put me off” about his ex-girlfriend when he recalled watching her in a recent advert.

“I saw her in a Coca Cola ad the other day,” he said, mimicking her London accent. “Coca Cola. That’s what she’d say in the morning, to her assistant, and then I learnt Donald Trump does the same thing and it put me off a bit.”

“What, drinking Coke?” Louis asked. “Well, ordering it from her assistant all the time,” Pete replied.

In the rock star’s 2022 memoir, A Likely Lad, he revealed (per Metro) that there was “not really one specific incident that finished the relationship”, but said their worlds were “not really compatible in the end”.

The musician now lives a quiet life in Normandy in France with his wife Katia de Vidas and daughter Billie-May who was born in May of this year.

He was also the subject of another recent documentary, Peter Doherty: Stranger In My Own Skin, directed by his wife. He recently told NME he was “cleaner, sober-er”, adding, “I’m off crack and heroin and on the path.”