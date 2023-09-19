The Line-Up For Louis Theroux's Second Interviews Series Is Seriously Star-Studded

Louis Theroux Lia Toby via Getty Images

A second series of Louis Theroux Interviews has been announced, which will see the documentarian follow six figures from across the world of sport, entertainment and activism.

The presenter will offer viewers a close up look into the lives and careers of two-time boxing world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, rapper and Top Boy star Ashley Walters, whistleblower and activist Chelsea Manning, Hollywood icon Dame Joan Collins, The Libertines frontman Pete Doherty and singer-songwriter Raye.

The second interview series from Mindhouse, the production company co-founded by Theroux, does not yet have an air date, but is expected to arrive on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer later this year.

“Working with the team on these six new programmes has been an enormous pleasure,” Louis said in a press statement. “The six guests are all distinctive and brilliant in different ways, all of them people who have endured setbacks and huge successes, and who have something to share with the world based on their journeys through life.

“We have tried to build on the success of the first six Louis Theroux Interviews, while pushing further this time into terrain that is gritty and difficult, exploring subjects like mental health, brushes with the law, and political controversy.”

Louis Theroux meets Anthony Joshua BBC

He continued: “Like the first six Louis Theroux Interviews, each show mixes stylish master interviews with behind-the-scenes moments and actuality shot on location, so viewers have the double pleasure of a thoughtful in-depth conversation alongside a revealing look into the lives of the contributors.”

Such moments include being in the locker room post-fight with Anthony Joshua, backstage with Raye at Glastonbury and Joan Collins’ house in the south of France.