Here's Where You've Seen The Stars Of Netflix's Love At First Sight Before

If you’re looking for a cosy new rom-com to curl up to on the sofa this month, Netflix’s Love At First Sight might just be what you’re looking for.

Starring The White Lotus’ Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy of Bohemian Rhapsody and X-Men: Apocalypse, the film follows two strangers who connect on their flight to London only to be separated by a twist of fate – but love and destiny might just help them defy the odds.

With a cast that also includes Jameela Jamil as the narrator, alongside Rob Delaney, Dexter Fletcher and more, Love At First Sight boasts an impressive collective resume of credits.

Here’s your guide to the cast…

Haley Lu Richardson as Hadley

Haley Lu Richardson as Hadley Sullivan in Love At First Sight ROB BAKER ASHTON/NETFLIX

The US actor, who plays Hadley Sullivan in Love At First Sight, is perhaps best known for her role as Portia in HBO’s dark mystery-drama The White Lotus, in which she plays the downtrodden assistant of Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, played by Jennifer Coolidge.

In another turn as a hopeless romantic, Haley also starred as the Jonas Brothers super-fan in their music video for 2023 single Wings.

Her other forays into rom-coms include 2019’s Five Feet Apart, in which she played Stella opposite Cole Sprouse. Other recent film credits also include neo-Western Montana Story, sci-fi drama After Yang and 2020’s Unpregnant opposite Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira.

Ben Hardy as Oliver

Ben Hardy as Oliver Jones in Love At First Sight Netflix

Appearing in the role of charming love interest Oliver Jones, the actor and former soap star has previously featured in huge blockbusters including X-Men: Apocalypse and Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, in which he took on the role of Queen drummer Roger Taylor.

Ben’s TV credits, meanwhile, include Call The Midwife, The Girl Before, Drunk History: UK and, of course, EastEnders as Peter Beale.

His film career includes appearances in Mary Shelley, Only The Brave, Underground, Pixie and Unicorns.

Jameela Jamil as the narrator

Jameela Jamil as narrator in Love At First Sight ROB BAKER ASHTON/NETFLIX

Featuring as Love At First Sight’s all-knowing narrator, Jameela made her acting debut as Tahani in The Good Place, appearing opposite the likes of Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Ted Danson and D’Arcy Carden.

Since then, she’s gone on to collect credits in shows including Poker Face, Star Trek: Prodigy and She Hulk: Attorney At Law.

She’s also previously hosted Channel 4′s former teen strand T4 and been a presenter of BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart, and has made appearances in numerous campaigns.

Rob Delaney as Andrew

Rob Delaney Tibrina Hobson via Getty Images

The American comedian and actor, who plays Hadley’s recently divorced dad, Andrew, earned critical acclaim with his Channel 4 TV series Catastrophe opposite Sharon Horgan, and became known in the British comedy world with Comedy Central UK’s Rob Delaney’s Stand Up Central.

Fans will also remember Rob as the powerless Peter W in Deadpool 2, who joins the X-Force alongside Ryan Reynolds. He’s also featured in huge releases including this year’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Mac in the Black Mirror episode Joan Is Awful from the latest season.

Dexter Fletcher as Val

Dexter Fletcher Mike Marsland via Getty Images

The Bafta-nominated director, actor and filmmaker made his first on-camera appearance at just six years old, before going on to play Baby Face in Alan Parker’s Bugsy Malone.

Notably, he went on to direct the 2019 Elton John biopic Rocketman and 2015’s Eddie The Eagle about British underdog ski jumper Eddie Edwards, both starring Taron Egerton.

His more recent acting turns include Ghosted, Terminal, Double Date, Eat Locals and Smoking Guns.

Sally Philips as Tessa

Sally Phillips Lia Toby via Getty Images

You’ll recognise Sally for her role as best friend Shazza in all three of the Bridget Jones films, while her TV credits include Hapless, Jerk, Pennyworth, Murder, They Hope and Breeders.

Recent turns on the big screen include My Happy Ending starring Andie MacDowell, Coffee Wars, and 2019’s Blinded By The Light about a British teenager’s discovery of Bruce Springsteen’s life-changing music.

Katrina Nare as Charlotte

Katrina Nare Katrina Nare/Instagram

Star Wars fans might remember Katrina from Disney+ series Andor, who featured as Windi in episode seven of season one, titled Announcement.

Her TV credits span a host of shows such as 2020’s Breeders starring Martin Freeman, and guest appearances in EastEnders and Holby City.

Katrina’s recent film features include Doom: Annihilation and The Car: Road To Revenge.

Tom Taylor as Luther

Tom Taylor DANIEL LEAL via Getty Images

The British actor is indeed the grown up face of Tom from BBC One’s hit drama Doctor Foster.

Since then, his acting credits have included The Dark Tower starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey, The Kid Who Would Be King, Us and The Bay.

In Love At First Sight, he takes on the role of Luther, Oliver’s young brother.