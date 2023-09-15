One Piece Fans Just Got The Good News They've Been Waiting For

(L t– R) Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, Mackenyu Arata as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, IÃ±aki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Taz Skylar as Sanji in One Piece CASEY CRAFFORD/NETFLIX

Netflix’s adaptation of the anime series One Piece is officially getting a second series.

The live-action drama debuted on the streaming service earlier this month and climbed the most-watched charts, even breaking smashing a record previously held by Stranger Things and Wednesday.

Fans immediately called for more after bingeing all eight episodes, and now their wish has been granted.

The announcement was made by Eiichiro Oda – the artist behind the best-selling manga on which the show is based – on social media.

He said (via Deadline): “To the Straw Hat Grand Fleet: What did you think of Season 1 of the live-action One Piece? I spent a long time working on it with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios. It seems people around the world have been enjoying the show, which makes the hard work from the production team truly worth it.

“Two weeks after the launch, I just received some great news. Netflix has decided to renew the show! The adventures of Iñaki and the live-action Straw Hats will continue onward!”

However, fans should not expect a quick arrival of season two, as Oda said it will “still take a while”.

It was previously reported that Marty Adelstein of the production company Tomorrow Studios claimed that scripts for season two are already good to go.

However, the ongoing actors’ strike in Hollywood, which will need to be resolved before the cast of One Piece are able to begin filming.

One Piece started life as a popular manga series before being turned into an anime, which began airing in Japan in 1999 and is still being made to this day.