One Piece Just Smashed An Epic Netflix Record As Fans Plead For A Season 2

(L t– R) Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, Mackenyu Arata as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, IÃ±aki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Taz Skylar as Sanji in One Piece CASEY CRAFFORD/NETFLIX

Since its debut just under a week ago, One Piece has quickly become the Netflix show everyone is talking about.

The eight-part fantasy series is a live-action remake of the popular Japanese anime series of the same name, which began airing in 1997 and is still going on to this day.

In the past week, One Piece has slowly been climbing up the Netflix charts and, at the time of writing, is now the most-watched show on the streaming platform in the UK.

But that’s not all.

It was revealed earlier this week that the acclaimed show had topped the Netflix charts in a total of 84 countries, beating a record previously held by Wednesday and Stranger Things, both of which managed the feat in 83 different territories.

This figure has reportedly since risen to 86, making the achievement even more impressive.

Not only is One Piece pulling in big numbers, it’s also won great reviews from critics, newcomers and, for the most part, fans of the original series, with many already calling for a second season.

finally finished the one piece live action and i need season 2 immediately — ahylexius (uh-lex-e-us) ♍️ (@AhylexiusF) September 6, 2023

Completed Season 1. Super fun to watch. Definitely worth the time if you’re a One Piece fan or interested in the story, @netflix / @onepiecenetflix killed it. Now we wait for a season 2 announcement 🏴☠️ #ONEPIECE #OnePieceLiveAction #ONEPIECENetflix pic.twitter.com/rzoATtglBK — 𓃠 (@DylanJGreco) September 2, 2023

One Piece really did it. The Netflix show actually turned out great. I'm amazed from start to finish by it. Season 2 please (and let me work on it) 🙏 — Lennyoh/レッニオ (@Lennyohh) September 6, 2023

All I can say is season 2 of One Piece please @netflix it was so good!!! I need Alvida to get her Devil Fruit powers! I need Smoker! I neeeeeeed! #ONEPIECE #ONEPIECELIVEACTION — Wulfy the Blue Eyes (@wulfeyes05) September 6, 2023

THE #ONEPIECE IS ALIVE AND REAL. Please @netflix give us a season 2. I need more NOW. 🙏🙏😭#onepiecenetflix #OnePieceLiveAction — Timothy Lin (@timlinxd) September 5, 2023

Um, @netflix, I need the #OPLA season 2 right now.

Like, actually I need it yesterday, but today will do. Where's S2?#ONEPIECE — Liana Brooks (@LianaBrooks) September 6, 2023

More episodes of One Piece on Netflix plsss. — E L L A Y 🌺 (@PouTooth) September 5, 2023

plz one piece fans go watch one piece Netfix Live action and for those who already watched go re-watch it for season 2..we need to support it for season 2..🙏🙏🙏#OnePieceNetflix #ONEPIECE #OnePieceLiveAction https://t.co/voe1i6DzwJ — KuZaN (@1261Azmat) September 6, 2023

One Piece series on Netflix got me not sleeping, cause where’s season 2?! — Mara (@marasayss) September 4, 2023

Finished netflix one piece today. It's so fcking awesome. Whole main cast are perfect. Buggy and Mihawk stole the show. Gimme a season 2 NOW!!! 🔥 — Certified akudama 🤙 (@akudama_4) September 5, 2023

Really happy with One Piece live action so far! @netflix BRING ON SEASON 2 @NetflixGeeked #OnePieceLiveAction #OnePieceNetflix — Amy Acc (@amyacc7) August 31, 2023

One Piece was absolutely AMAZING filled with so much love and care. Seriously hope we get a 26 episode season 2 because 8 episodes was not nearly enough. Please Netflix, get this right, no cancelling, just freaking make it and fast. #OnePiece #OnePieceNetflix pic.twitter.com/pqTM6RKv4H — Wando (@Wandoful) September 1, 2023

I just finished the last episode and OMG that was sooooo beautiful, CINEMA, PEAK FICTION, 100000000 out of 10!

I loved everything about the One Piece Live Action series, they captured the vibes perfectly!@netflix announce season 2 already 👀 we’ve seen enough 🤩#OnePieceNetflix pic.twitter.com/7tAJWG0kao — Mugi (@Mugi_D_Phoenix) August 31, 2023

Netflix is fumbling hard if they don’t, do a season 2 of One Piece — 𝐍𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐞𝐦 (@NakeemHere) September 4, 2023

At the time of writing, Netflix has yet to give an update on whether a second season is on the cards, with producer Steven Maeda telling Variety he and the rest of the team are “definitely taking it one step at a time”, given how deep the One Piece lore runs.

However, given the ongoing strikes in Hollywood right now, it’s a safe bet we could be in for a long wait, even if the platform does give a second season the go-ahead.