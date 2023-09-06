One Piece Just Smashed An Epic Netflix Record As Fans Plead For A Season 2

Since its debut just under a week ago, One Piece has quickly become the Netflix show everyone is talking about.
The eight-part fantasy series is a live-action remake of the popular Japanese anime series of the same name, which began airing in 1997 and is still going on to this day.
In the past week, One Piece has slowly been climbing up the Netflix charts and, at the time of writing, is now the most-watched show on the streaming platform in the UK.
But that’s not all.
It was revealed earlier this week that the acclaimed show had topped the Netflix charts in a total of 84 countries, beating a record previously held by Wednesday and Stranger Things, both of which managed the feat in 83 different territories.
This figure has reportedly since risen to 86, making the achievement even more impressive.
Not only is One Piece pulling in big numbers, it’s also won great reviews from critics, newcomers and, for the most part, fans of the original series, with many already calling for a second season.
At the time of writing, Netflix has yet to give an update on whether a second season is on the cards, with producer Steven Maeda telling Variety he and the rest of the team are “definitely taking it one step at a time”, given how deep the One Piece lore runs.
However, given the ongoing strikes in Hollywood right now, it’s a safe bet we could be in for a long wait, even if the platform does give a second season the go-ahead.
All eight episodes of Netflix’s adaptation of One Piece are available to stream now.