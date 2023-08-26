Loved Oppenheimer? Well, Netflix's Exciting New Addition Could Be Just What You're Looking For

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer Universal

Five weeks on from its release, Christopher Nolan’s historical epic Oppenheimer is still one of the most-watched films in the UK right now.

But if you’ve already seen and loved Nolan’s latest, then Netflix has an update you just might want to check out.

Advertisement

On Friday, the streaming service announced it had added Tenet to its platform, and it’s now available to stream.

Christopher Nolan's TENET (2020) is now on @NetflixUK. pic.twitter.com/0tYaJNpzlf — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 25, 2023

Tenet was Nolan’s 11th film to be released, hitting cinemas in 2020, three years before Oppenheimer.

Mixing elements of science fiction and action thrillers, Tenet tells the story of a CIA agent who discovers he has the ability to alter the flow of time.

Advertisement

The movie’s roll-out was hit by several setbacks due to the Covid pandemic, and its release date was pushed back three times in total before it finally hit cinemas in August 2020.

Because of the timing of its release, and the fact it pulled in pretty mixed reviews (Tenet is possibly Nolan at his most expansive and maximalist, which it’s fair to say isn’t to everyone’s taste), there’s every chance you didn’t see it at the time, so if you’ve got a spare two and a half hours this week, why not give it a go?

Watch the trailer for Tenet below:

And by the way, if you’re looking to stream any more of Christopher Nolan’s films, Netflix also has his early offering Memento, while the Dark Knight trilogy is streaming on Now, as is his directorial debut Following.

Meanwhile, Dunkirk is available on Amazon Prime Video, as is the Superman film Man Of Steel, which Nolan worked on and produced but notably did not direct.

Advertisement