If you’re on the hunt for a feel-good comedy, look no further: Netflix’s Survival Of The Thickest is the show you need in your life.

Based on an essay collection by stand-up and podcast host Michelle Buteau and co-created by New Girl’s Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, it tells the story of Mavis, a plus-sized fashion stylist based in New York, whose life is thrown into a tailspin when she learns that Jacque, her boyfriend of five years, has been unfaithful.

After moving out of their shared flat, she must lean on her close friends to try to get back on track.

While she was developing the show, Michelle told Decider that she built up “a laundry list of amazing Black, Brown and queer people” that she has either worked with in the past, been friends with for a while, or admired from a distance - meaning that the cast is packed full of brilliant talent, with a handful of celebrity cameos thrown in for good measure.

Here’s your guide to the cast and the show’s famous guest stars…

Michelle Buteau as Mavis

Michelle Buteau as Mavis in Survival of the Thickest Vanessa Clifton/Netflix

Michelle got her start as a stand-up comedian, and has gone on to appear in movies like Someone Great, Isn’t It Romantic, Always Be My Maybe and Marry Me.

A true multi-hyphenate, she also co-hosts the podcast Adulting, has had roles in TV shows including First Wives Club and Tales Of The City and presents the US version of The Circle on Netflix. Phew.

2020 saw the release of her essay collection Survival Of The Thickest, on which the TV show is based. Michelle plays Mavis, a stylist who is attempting to put the pieces of her life back together after she discovers that her partner is cheating on her.

Tone Bell as Khalil

Tone Bell as Khalil in Survival of the Thickest Vanessa Clifton/Netflix

Tone plays Mavis’ friend Khalil, an art teacher who is always on hand to check her self-deprecating tendencies and provide actually useful advice on her relationship and career woes (a top tier pal, then).

Their on-screen bond is reflected in real life. In an interview with Netflix, Michelle revealed that she has actually known Tone for around 15 years, and that they “tried to write something together” about a decade ago.

He’s also appeared in TV shows like A Black Lady Sketch Show, Key & Peele and The Flash, as well as movies like The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Tasha Smith as Marley

Tasha Smith as Marley in Survival of the Thickest Netflix

You might have spotted Tasha Smith in series like First Wives Club and Empire, in which she played Taraji P. Henson’s on-screen sister, or movies like Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name.

She’s also a talented director, who has helmed episodes of shows including Fresh Prince reboot Bel Air, Big Sky and Mayor Of Kingstown.

In Survival Of The Thickest, she takes on the role of Marley, Mavis’s other bestie who works as a hotshot financial executive.

Liza Treyger as Jade

Liza Treyger as Jade in Survival of the Thickest Netflix

After her break-up, it’s up to Mavis to find somewhere new to live, eventually moving into a Brooklyn flatshare with the slightly weird but definitely well-meaning Jade, played by Liza Treyger.

Michelle and Liza’s friendship goes way back, as the pair have known each other for more than a decade after meeting on the comedy circuit.

Liza’s appeared in Pete Davidson’s comedy The King Of Staten Island and Jordan Peele’s sci-fi horror Nope.

Garcelle Beauvais as Natasha

Garcelle Beauvais as Natasha in Survival of the Thickest Netflix

Mavis’s run of bad luck looks set to turn around when one of her drag queen friends sets her up for a meeting with one-time supermodel Natasha, played by Garcelle Beauvais (who is a former model herself). Natasha is desperate to maintain the sleek image she built up in her 90s heyday, and is struggling to feel confident with her body, but Mavis might be the right person to turn her attitude around.

Garcelle’s first film appearance was in Eddie Murphy’s Coming To America, and she went on to land roles in shows like The Jamie Foxx Show, Models Inc and NYPD Blue.

More recently, she appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming, playing Doris, the wife of Michael Keaton’s villainous Vulture, and made Real Housewives history in 2020 when she became the first ever Black cast member of the show’s Beverly Hills franchise.

Taylor Selé as Jacque

Taylor Selé as Jacque in Survival of the Thickest Vanessa Clifton/Netflix

Mavis and Jacque, a fashion photographer, were together for five years, but things fall apart after she discovers that he has been cheating on her (in very dramatic fashion). Protesting that his infidelity was just a one-time thing, Jacque is convinced that he can win over his ex again – but does she actually want to take him back?

Taylor’s route to Netflix stardom is an unusual one: he played American football in the NFL, before landing roles in shows like Queens, P-Valley and When They See Us.

Anissa Felix as India

Anissa Felix as India in Survival of the Thickest Vanessa Clifton/Netflix

Survival Of The Thickest marks Anissa Felix’s biggest TV role to date (she’s previously briefly appeared in shows like Pose, The Deuce and The Good Fight), though she’s also had a successful Broadway career, appearing in shows like Sunset Boulevard and Motown: The Musical.

She plays India, a student who catches Khalil’s eye when she joins his art class. He’s always shied away from long-term relationships.

Marouane Zotti as Luca

Marouane Zotti as Luca in Survival of the Thickest Vanessa Clifton/Netflix

After splitting up with Jacque, Mavis meets Luca at her local drag bar. He seems like the perfect partner – but there’s a catch. He’s based in Italy, so if they decide to give their romance a proper shot, they’ll have to sign up for a long-distance relationship, with all the difficulties that entails.

Luca is played by Marouane Zotti, who you might recognise from I May Destroy You; he played Biagio, Arabella’s on-off boyfriend, in Michaela Coel’s hit BBC drama.

Anthony Michael Lopez as Bruce

Anthony Michael Lopez as Bruce in Survival of the Thickest Vanessa Clifton/Netflix

Behind every supermodel is a put-upon assistant: Anthony Michael Lopez plays Bruce, the long-suffering right hand man to Garcelle’s Natasha. He’s dedicated to managing his boss’s public image, and doesn’t always see eye to eye with some of the changes that Mavis suggests.

Before joining the cast of Survival Of The Thickest, Anthony appeared in shows like Broad City, Homeland and New Amsterdam.

Peppermint as Peppermint

Peppermint as Peppermint in Survival of the Thickest Vanessa Clifton/Netflix

New York drag scene fixture and RuPaul’s Drag Race season nine star Peppermint appears as a pal of Mavis’, who works as a waitress in the local drag bar. She helps Mavis land her biggest career opportunity yet, by connecting her with Natasha. “You seem desperate enough to put up with her shit,” she tells the protagonist.

As well as appearing as a drag mother in the 2021 show Call Me Mother, she has had guest roles in dramas like Pose and Schmigadoon!.

Michelle Visage as Avery

Michelle Visage as Avery in Survival of the Thickest Emily V. Aragones/Netflix

Michelle Visage crops up in a quick cameo role, playing Natasha’s former model rival Avery in episode four. She’s back on the scene because her dog is “marrying” Natasha’s pet, and it’s up to Mavis to dress the whole family for the wedding.

Michelle, of course, is a singer turned TV star, and a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race and many of the show’s various global spin-offs.

Nicole Byer as Nicole Byer

Nicole Byer as Nicole Byer in Survival of the Thickest Vanessa Clifton/Netflix

Nailed It! host Nicole Byer makes a cameo as herself late in the series, playing another celebrity client for Mavis (and one whose demeanour couldn’t be further from further from Natasha’s icy vibe).

Nicole and Michelle have been trying to find a way to work with each other for years, the latter told Decider, and “it just clicked” that she should play Mavis’ potential dream boss.