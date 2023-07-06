Netflix's Promo Stunt For The Witcher Season 3 Has Not Gone Down Well With Liam Hemsworth Fans

Henry Cavill and Liam Hemsworth Getty Images

Netflix’s latest stunt to promote the latest series of The Witcher has not gone down well – particularly with Liam Hemsworth fans.

As viewers of the hit fantasy series might already know, season three will mark the last appearance of lead star Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia.

But while the actor is leaving the role after four years, the character is very much staying, with Liam set to take over in series four.

However, there appears to be some confusion among fans about how much longer Henry is in the role for, prompting Netflix to set the record straight.

The streaming service posted a tweet earlier this week which carried a message projected onto various landmarks across the UK, which read: “Yes. He’s still Geralt in season 3 The Witcher.”

Just in case you need a reminder. pic.twitter.com/bvV0hYjymU — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) July 3, 2023

Many perceived this to be particularly shady to Henry’s upcoming replacement, with some social media users suggesting it threw Liam “under the bus” and showed him “zero respect”.

if i was Liam Hemsworth and i saw this i would cry so bad https://t.co/VjEAzzeK6Y — LeBluesky Triller Moth (@legotrillermoth) July 6, 2023

I can’t believe this is real, holy shit



A) this has to mean initial watch numbers are bad

B) this is absolutely throwing Liam Hemsworth straight under a bus https://t.co/bIMRwbDrJg — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) July 4, 2023

liam deserves all the disrespect in the world but damn 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/HHooElBfJB — َ (@trainwek) July 5, 2023

This just shows ZERO respect to Liam Hemsworth. Absolutely shitting on him. Absolutely tone deaf stuff. — Miikori (@Miikori) July 4, 2023

When the core of your marketing is promoting Henry Cavill, who left your show by the way, this is just a bad look. Tone deaf at its best, Christ Netflix. You fumbled this poorly. https://t.co/mi362a67HV — Endymion (@EndymionYT) July 4, 2023

This is embarassing as hell. All this does is tell people that s4 is going to suck and you have no faith in your recasting. Makes me feel bad for Liam Hemsworth. He's in an impossible situation, between fans who don't want a new Geralt and a show that apparently doesn't either. https://t.co/OSfJVy24Nd — Black Abby Blackwood (@QueenSansasFury) July 4, 2023

Henry announced back in October that he was stepping down from The Witcher around the same time as he claimed he would be returning to his role as Superman in the DC Comics movie franchise.

Following confirmation Liam would be taking over the role of Geralt, the Hunger Games star said: “As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia.

“Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure.”

Addressing his predecessor, Liam said: “Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”