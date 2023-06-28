Superman Fans Are Making The Same Observation As Henry Cavill's Successor Is Announced

Henry Cavill in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn Of Justice Warner Bros/Dc Comics/Kobal/Shutterstock

Superman fans have been sharing their thoughts after Henry Cavill’s replacement at the head of the franchise was announced.

Following his brief cameo in the DC Comics film Black Adam, Henry announced in October last year that he’d be reprising his role as Clark Kent in a new film.

On Tuesday evening, DC bosses announced that it would, in fact, be David Corenswet taking the lead in Superman: Legacy, which will focus on the titular superhero as a slightly younger charcter.

David Corenswet at the premiere of Look Both Ways Charley Gallay via Getty Images

He’ll be joined by Rachel Brosnahan of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel fame, who’ll be playing Lois Lane in the new film.

Fans were definitely excited at the prospect of David donning the iconic red cape – but many also pointed out that his resemblance to Henry was already giving them a bit of déjà vu…

Guy on the right (David Corenswet) is officially the new Superman… Looks the part to me! #SupermanLegacy pic.twitter.com/546Jl4oyPG — John Flickinger (@theFLICKpick) June 28, 2023

David Corenswet has replaced Henry Cavill as Superman. pic.twitter.com/MgSQuuEWgU — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 27, 2023

I legit thought that was just two pictures of Henry Cavill. lol took me a second. pic.twitter.com/wTAukkhHDB — AlexTheSoutherner (@ATSKingOfTexas) June 28, 2023

Crazy that David Corenswet looks like he could age into Henry Cavill in ten years. Perfect casting. — Janus Tiresias🇳🇿🕊🍀🇵🇸 (@JanusTiresias) June 28, 2023

So #DavidCorenswet has the #Superman look just like Henry Cavil.. James Gunn definitely went with that huggable thing.. I am positive this guy can pull it off.. Now who's playing Batman? pic.twitter.com/X1fu6WHxQ4 — MohitVerse (@comicverseyt) June 28, 2023

Great casting honestly he looks like he could be cavill younger brother and he’s been great in his films. Can’t wait to see where he takes it — 優木せつ菜 🇦🇷 (@nijigasakilove) June 27, 2023

Absolutely wild how much David Corenswet looks like Henry Cavill https://t.co/fyTwU5VwIM — AJ Gersh (@AJGershTV) June 27, 2023

I'm pretty pro David Corenswet for this role, dude looks like a combo of Henry Cavill and Tom Welling. https://t.co/IFyEHql4dA — Darkmoon (@Darkmoon_1999) June 27, 2023

David Corenswet is the next Superman, great casting, he looks like Superman and looks a little bit like a young Henry Cavill too. (also was my personal choice too) #DavidCorenswet #SupermanLegacy — Dan (@DannyUnchained1) June 27, 2023

the first time i saw david corenswet (when i watched the politician) i literally said he could be the next superman!! hes a really good actor and that face and bod 😩 happy with thissss https://t.co/bj8D0Euyxw — justine 🔻 (@carl_renzso) June 28, 2023

Well...he has the appearance of superman, it's a good casting https://t.co/ZBoUtIA1LE — Almeda. stans black women 🤎 (@unapologhetto) June 27, 2023

“David Corenswet looks like Henry Cavill!”



Because they both look just like Superman. Just as Chris Reeve did and how Brandon Routh looked like Reeve’s Superman. That’s his look!



None of the Bruce Wayne actors have to look alike because all that matters there is the Batsuit. pic.twitter.com/wjrthIWES6 — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) June 28, 2023

James Gunn has found his perfect #Superman & #LoisLane!!



According to @Deadline David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan have been cast as the two leads in Gunn's upcoming #SupermanLegacy film!



Doesn't David look so much like Henry Cavill? pic.twitter.com/jjIlGpeYcf — MissDeusNerdsOut (@msdeusnerdsout) June 27, 2023

David Corenswet looks more like Henry Cavill than Henry Cavill looks like Henry Cavill https://t.co/kbJyHFmlIf — Lucia (@luciagrace21) June 28, 2023

People going on about David Corenswet looking like a knock-off Henry Cavill are missing the whole point, having him look like a young Cavill means that it's entirely possible we could see an older Superman that still features him in a future film. It leaves the option open.



You… — Tharaxis (@tharaxis) June 28, 2023

Back in 2019, David admitted it was his ambition to one day play the Man Of Steel.

“My pie-in-the-sky ambition is definitely to play Superman,” he shared with Entertainment Weekly.

“I would love to see somebody do an upbeat, throwback [take on Superman]. I love the Henry Cavill dark and gritty take, but I would love to see the next one be very bright and optimistic.”

David’s previous on-screen appearances include the Netflix projects House Of Cards, Hollywood and The Politician, as well as the recent slasher film Pearl.