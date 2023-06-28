Superman Fans Are Making The Same Observation As Henry Cavill's Successor Is Announced

Superman fans have been sharing their thoughts after Henry Cavill’s replacement at the head of the franchise was announced.
Following his brief cameo in the DC Comics film Black Adam, Henry announced in October last year that he’d be reprising his role as Clark Kent in a new film.
However, a few weeks later – having stepped down from his leading role in Netflix’s The Witcher – the British actor confirmed his Superman film would no longer be taking flight.
On Tuesday evening, DC bosses announced that it would, in fact, be David Corenswet taking the lead in Superman: Legacy, which will focus on the titular superhero as a slightly younger charcter.
He’ll be joined by Rachel Brosnahan of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel fame, who’ll be playing Lois Lane in the new film.
Fans were definitely excited at the prospect of David donning the iconic red cape – but many also pointed out that his resemblance to Henry was already giving them a bit of déjà vu…
Back in 2019, David admitted it was his ambition to one day play the Man Of Steel.
“My pie-in-the-sky ambition is definitely to play Superman,” he shared with Entertainment Weekly.
“I would love to see somebody do an upbeat, throwback [take on Superman]. I love the Henry Cavill dark and gritty take, but I would love to see the next one be very bright and optimistic.”
David’s previous on-screen appearances include the Netflix projects House Of Cards, Hollywood and The Politician, as well as the recent slasher film Pearl.
He’s also set to star in the musical romance The Greatest Hits, reuniting with his The Politician co-star Lucy Boynton, and the disaster sequel Twisters.